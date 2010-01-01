Wine Workshop I

Looking for an unusual gift for your wine loving friend? This gift will be something that they will not forget! Wine workshops will provide step by step wine appreciation tips. Food and wine pairing ideas which will include tasty tidbits called SOMM Bites. These surprising bites will help educate your tongue to think "outside the bottle"! Workshops will include training materials and the best part, several different wines to try! Have confidence when ordering or planning a wine with your meal